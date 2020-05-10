CUNNINGHAM
ELIZABETH M. (nee Rowley)
On May 5, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas. Loving Mom of Thomas (Marge), Edward (Gail), Patricia Kemp (Chris) and James. Grandmom of 8 and GiGi of 8. Memorial Service will be at a later date. www.rrfunerals.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.