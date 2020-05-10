ELIZABETH M. (Rowley) CUNNINGHAM
CUNNINGHAM
ELIZABETH M. (nee Rowley)
On May 5, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas. Loving Mom of Thomas (Marge), Edward (Gail), Patricia Kemp (Chris) and James. Grandmom of 8 and GiGi of 8. Memorial Service will be at a later date. www.rrfunerals.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
