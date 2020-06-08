FABRIZIO
ELIZABETH M. "Bette"
age 91, (nee Hunter), June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nello; devoted mother of William Floyd (Joan) and Charles Fabrizio (Margaret); loving mom mom Bette to Heather, Charles Jr. and Mark. also survived by her great grandchildren Nicholas and Gabrielle; her brothers John Hunter and the late James Hunter; nieces and nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. from St. Jerome Church, 811 Colfax St., Phila., Pa. 19136, followed by her Funeral at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.