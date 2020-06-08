ELIZABETH M. "Bette" FABRIZIO
FABRIZIO
ELIZABETH M. "Bette"
age 91, (nee Hunter), June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nello; devoted mother of William Floyd (Joan) and Charles Fabrizio (Margaret); loving mom mom Bette to Heather, Charles Jr. and Mark. also survived by her great grandchildren Nicholas and Gabrielle; her brothers John Hunter and the late James Hunter; nieces and nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. from St. Jerome Church, 811 Colfax St., Phila., Pa. 19136, followed by her Funeral at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Share Online Condolences at

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
0 entries
