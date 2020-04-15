|
LYDON
ELIZABETH M. "SUE"
(nee Lombardo)
Passed away April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devoted mother of Jacqueline Weber (Carl), Matthew Lydon, Susan Daly (Dennis), Pamela Zenzola (Edward), and Edward Lydon (Coleen). Loving Gram of Kelly, Megan, Christa, Erin, Matthew, Brendan, Jessica, Bridget, and the late Sean. GiGi to 8 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Livestream her Service Friday, April 17, 2020, 11:00 A.M. (burnsfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers contributions to a in her memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020