|
|
McGANN
ELIZABETH (Beezie) M.
passed away on April 23, 2020, age 89 years at Cardinal Village in Sewell, NJ. Before moving to Sewell 18 years ago, Beezie resided in Wyndmoor, PA for 13 years. She was born and raised in the Olney section of Philadelphia and, after marrying, remained a resident of St. Helena's Parish in the Olney for 36 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years and 5 months, Albert R. McGann, Sr. as well as her parents Frank J. Bainger & Margaret (O'Neill) and sister Margaret McCool. Beezie was a loving mother and grandmother and will be terribly missed by Judy Rocks (Jim), Meg Mehorter (Rob), Albert, Jr., Lorri Dampf (John-deceased), Jackie Walls (David), Dolores, Frank, Liz Badurina (Jay Parisien) and Jeanette Donahue (Scott) as well as 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. In lieu of flowers, please send checks payable to Divine Providence Village. Mail to: Jean Calvarese-Donovan, Administrator, Divine Providence Village, 686 Old Marple Road, Springfield, PA 19064. A Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date when Covid-19 measures are lifted. Funeral services are private and are under the direction of BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ 08094. Condolences and memories may be shared online @
www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020