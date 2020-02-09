|
|
THISTLE
ELIZABETH M. (nee Lynch)
Of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at age 74. Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Frank P. and Rebecca B. Lynch and the wife of the late Donald Thistle, she has resided in Mt. Laurel for the past two years, moving there from Medford Lakes, NJ. She was a retired bookkeeper for the Michaels Organization in Marlton, NJ.
Beloved mother of James J. Curran (Sarah) of Medford Lakes and Jack M. Curran (Nancy Armstrong) of Philadelphia, she is also survived by her sister Kathleen Ross of Harrisburg, PA, and many grandchildren, step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family on Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 to 11 A.M., at the Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M., followed by a luncheon at the Medford Arts Center, 8 N. Main St., Medford, at 1 P.M. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Medford Arts Center's Elizabeth Thistle Scholarship Fund
(www.medfordarts.com) or
Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) Funeral arrangements are by
BRADLEY & STOW
FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ www.Bradleystow.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020