MALISSA
ELIZABETH DEBBY
(née Entine)
On April 26, 2020 of complications related to early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. High-school sweetheart and beloved wife of Dean Malissa and loving mother to Amy Malissa Hersz (Joshua) and Sam Malissa (Chen Reichert). She is also survived by her sister, Susan Barazani (Moshe) and grandchildren, Silvie and Nessah Hersz.
Debby was a brilliant and vivacious woman, a lifelong learner and a committed teacher. One of her greatest joys was discovering something new and then sharing it with the people she loved.
She cherished her family (including her doggies) and was the solid foundation in a house full of eccentrics. She filled her home with strong Jewish values, filled her kitchen with inviting smells from her delicious cooking, and filled her family's schedules with well-structured plans.
Debby dedicated her life as a student and an educator to helping others communicate and connect. In the first part of her career she was a speech pathologist and a teacher of English as a second language. Along the way she learned to speak Hebrew, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Later in her professional life she directed continuing education courses on Jewish culture and history and organized Jewish heritage tours around the world.
She read widely, loved to travel, and had a deep appreciation for fine art. Her style and fashion reflected her joie de vivre and attention to detail. She was the one dancer in a family of singers.
The family requests donations to be made in Debby's memory to Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to the .
Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and there will be no Shiva visitation. A Memorial Service will take place at a later time.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020