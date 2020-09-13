On Aug 31st 2020, a
week after her 61st wedding anniversary, Elizabeth Malloy (Betsy Batemen) joined her mother, father and six brothers and sisters in heaven. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at home in Laguna Woods, CA.Upon graduating Chestnut Hill college, where she was known for her kindness in the classroom and lightning speed on the hockey field, Betsy began her teaching career in the public school system. She married her college sweetheart, Ed Malloy, and soon started a family while Ed finished his military service in Augusta, Georgia. They settled in Hamilton, NY, where in addition to teaching full time, raising three energetic boys and a Newfoundland famous for his shedding skills, Betsy earned a Master's degree at Syracuse University. As a reading specialist who worked one on one with struggling students, she understood that reading was the door to a broader world and she loved helping kids through it, building their confidence and self-esteem along the way. Betsy would often say "A teacher's job is to find out what a child really wants to do and encourage them to do it." After retiring in 1994, Ed and Betsy moved to Tucson, Arizona where she took up tap dancing and volunteered at the library, local school and Hospice. Years later, Hospice would in turn care for Betsy, completing the circle.Generous and kind to the end, Betsy enjoyed teaching piano to her health care aides. One day during a "lesson," Ed overheard one of the health care workers say to Betsy "You're the nicest person I've ever met." Betsy's family and friends could not agree more. She will be missed beyond what any words can convey. Those wishing to honor Betsy's passing are asked to make a donation to the charity of their choice
.