On May 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Wife of the late Thomas. Devoted Mom of Thomas (Margaret), Edward (Gail Gordon), Patricia Kemp (Christopher) and James. Grandmom of John, Jennifer, Michael, Mary Beth, Samuel, Sarah, Benjamin and Adam. GG of 8. She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary and Patricia Yuengling and her brother Edward. Betty grew up in Germantown and attended Little Flower High School. Later she lived in Somerton for many years before moving to Ann's Choice in Warminster. She worked at Walnut Lane Clinical Labs and later at Internal Revenue Service. After retirement she volunteered at Holy Redeemer Hospital. Later in life, Betty enjoyed travelling to many places, especially Ireland, where she visited her relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wednesday Sept. 2nd 9:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.rrfunerals.com