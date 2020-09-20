On September 17, 2020. Age 97. Beloved Wife of the late Harry J. Loving Mother of Barbara Lee Brodbeck, Glenn and Mark (Jana). Devoted Grandmother of 8 and Great-Grandmother of: 6. Predeceased by 4 sisters 3 brothers. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., CAMPBELL AND THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 905 2nd St. Pk., Richboro, PA 18954. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Doylestown. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
would be appreciated. To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com