1/1
ELIZABETH MARY (CAMPBELL) WISMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 17, 2020. Age 97. Beloved Wife of the late Harry J. Loving Mother of Barbara Lee Brodbeck, Glenn and Mark (Jana). Devoted Grandmother of 8 and Great-Grandmother of: 6. Predeceased by 4 sisters 3 brothers. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Thursday, 9 to 10 A.M., CAMPBELL AND THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 905 2nd St. Pk., Richboro, PA 18954. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Doylestown. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate would be appreciated. To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved