McDONALD
ELIZABETH "BABYSIS"
Was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 17, 1935. She was one of four children born to Elizabeth (Lizzy) Milford Isom and Leon Isom, both who preceded her in death. She entered into eternal rest and peace after a short illness on April 8, 2020. She graduated from Armstrong High School in Richmond and furthered her education at Business College. She worked as an Administrator at Temple University in the Financial Aid and Registrar offices. On November 27, 1981, Elizabeth married James McDonald. This union lasted 28 years until the Lord called him home in 2009. She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Norma Murray, Vincent McDonald, Rosalind Bailey, Lamont McDonald, and Shirley McDonald; one sister, Leona Salter; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
Details regarding Funeral Services will be provided at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020