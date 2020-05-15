McDONOUGH

ELIZABETH "BETTY"

(nee Jones)

of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at age 93. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas.

Beloved mother of Glenn, Dennis (Jayne), Marie Orlando (Dennis, predeceased) and "Mom" to Patricia Liesner. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Grace King, brother Kenneth Jones (Deb) and her many nieces and nephews. Adored grandmother of Dennis, Tricia (Jarrod), Gerard (pre-deceased), Patrick, Thomas (Katie), Lisa and Ryan. Great grandmother to Dennis, Joseph, Isabella, Josh, Delaney, Deanna, Antonio, Lucas, Kiera and Adelynn (predeceased).

Special thanks to her many caring neighbors. Not to be for-gotten is her loyal pet BlackJack.

Life will never be the same without Betty and she will live in our hearts forever.



