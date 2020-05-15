ELIZABETH "BETTY" (Jones) McDONOUGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONOUGH
ELIZABETH "BETTY"
(nee Jones)
of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at age 93. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas.
Beloved mother of Glenn, Dennis (Jayne), Marie Orlando (Dennis, predeceased) and "Mom" to Patricia Liesner. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Grace King, brother Kenneth Jones (Deb) and her many nieces and nephews. Adored grandmother of Dennis, Tricia (Jarrod), Gerard (pre-deceased), Patrick, Thomas (Katie), Lisa and Ryan. Great grandmother to Dennis, Joseph, Isabella, Josh, Delaney, Deanna, Antonio, Lucas, Kiera and Adelynn (predeceased).
Special thanks to her many caring neighbors. Not to be for-gotten is her loyal pet BlackJack.
Life will never be the same without Betty and she will live in our hearts forever.mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved