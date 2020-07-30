McLAUGHLINJuly 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Coe and the late Bernard J. McLaughlin. Predeceased by her son Joseph F. Coe the III, daughter-in-law Lucille Coe and stepdaughter Kathryn (née McLaughlin) and her husband Tad Nicholas. She is survived by her daughter Eileen Adler (Buddy), her beloved grand-children Joseph Coe (Jennifer) Stephen Coe (Terri Anne) Carmella Zidow (Adam) Barbara Wlodarczyk (R.J.) Julie Coe (Christina Jones) Alex Adler (Diana Oroko) and Nikki Adler (Paul Oliver). Her great grandchildren, the loves of her life, Owen and Kayla Zidow and Jaelyn Coe. She is also survived by her step-children Brian McLaughlin (Janet) Denis McLaughlin (Michele Weiss), grand-daughter Shannon McLaughlin, Amy McLaughlin (John Nekoranik) and Bridget McLaughlin (Burke Lucy) whose continuing love and kindness she cherished.The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Philadelphia Protestant Home who cared for her and always treated her like family. She loved her time there. Due to current health concerns a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Fund at 6401 Martins Mill Road, Philadelphia Pennsylvania 19111.

WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME

