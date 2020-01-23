|
CASSEDY
ELIZABETH R.
On January 20, 2020. Loving wife of Samuel. Beloved mother of Stephen Grande, Linda Wenitsky, Robin Stein (Timothy), Kevin Cassedy and Todd Cassedy (Kelly). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Monday 9 to 9:45 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private.
