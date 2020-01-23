The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
ELIZABETH CASSEDY
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St.Katherine of Siena
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St.Katherine of Siena
9700 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
ELIZABETH R. CASSEDY


1928 - 2020
ELIZABETH R. CASSEDY Notice
CASSEDY
ELIZABETH R.
On January 20, 2020. Loving wife of Samuel. Beloved mother of Stephen Grande, Linda Wenitsky, Robin Stein (Timothy), Kevin Cassedy and Todd Cassedy (Kelly). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Monday 9 to 9:45 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020
