|
|
MORAN
ELIZABETH "BETTY" RANNEY
(1930-2020) passed away peacefully at home on January 23, 2020, at age 89. She was predeceased by her husband, James Maxwell Moran (1989), and her son James Maxwell Moran Jr. (2008). She is survived by her five children: Michael Moran (Anne), Frances Abbott (Franny), Elizabeth Legnini (Bob), Ranney Moran (Terri) and Caroline Moran. "Chummy" will be missed by her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's life celebration service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty's name, to Community Volunteers in Medicine (cvim.org), 300 Lawrence Dr, Ste B, West Chester, PA 19380 or to the Chester County Food Bank (chestercountyfoodbank.org)
650 Pennsylvania Drive, Exton, PA 19341.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020