KILLEEN
ELIZABETH S. "LIZZY"
Age 42, suddenly on December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of Susan and Dennis Boone and the late Thomas J. Killeen. Dear sister of Thomas J. Killeen, Jr. and aunt of Liam and Aidan. Loving niece of Carole Ellis, Theresa Ellis (the late John), and Janet Sosson (Meredith). Also survived by loving cousins and friends. Memorial Service at the Chapel of Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Rd., Phila. 19150 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, to honor Lizzy's love for animals, donations may be made to P.A.W.S., 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106 https://phillypaws.org/donate/
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019