Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KILLEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH S. "LIZZY" KILLEEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH S. "LIZZY" KILLEEN Notice
KILLEEN
ELIZABETH S. "LIZZY"


Age 42, suddenly on December 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of Susan and Dennis Boone and the late Thomas J. Killeen. Dear sister of Thomas J. Killeen, Jr. and aunt of Liam and Aidan. Loving niece of Carole Ellis, Theresa Ellis (the late John), and Janet Sosson (Meredith). Also survived by loving cousins and friends. Memorial Service at the Chapel of Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Rd., Phila. 19150 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, to honor Lizzy's love for animals, donations may be made to P.A.W.S., 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106 https://phillypaws.org/donate/

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -