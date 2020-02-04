Home

Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
age 92, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on January 31, 2020. Betty is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, February 6th from 9:30-10 A.M. at St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main St. and Carroll Ave., Williamstown, where a Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, 311 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1198 or by visiting www.jwhallahan.com
To sign the guestbook online, please visit
www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
