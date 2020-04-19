Home

ELIZABETH "BETTY" STAATS

ELIZABETH "BETTY" STAATS Notice
STAATS
ELIZABETH "BETTY"


Age 91, of Springfield, formerly of Yeadon passed away on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Staats. Loving mother of Charles (Nadine), Mary Ciurlino, Helen (Kevin) Kivlin, and Elizabeth (Anthony) McCarthy. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Loving sister of Patricia Darragh, Elaine Stewart, Edward Stewart, Ida Kovack, and the late William Stewart, Mary Rhea, Margaret DeJohn, Ron Stewart, and George Stewart. Due to Covid19 Services are private. Relatives and friends are invited to view livestreaming of her Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 20th at https://www.facebook.com/Loganfuneralhomes/;. Private Interment Ss Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to CHOP Pediatric Brain Tumor Research, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila., PA 19104-4399.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
