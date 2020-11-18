S. Elizabeth T. Flavin, SSJ June 25, 2020, age 76. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Anne Maria Flavin. Sister of Eleanor Moslein, Anne Goldfield, Kathleen Flavin, John C. Flavin and the late Maria Corman, Joseph Flavin, George Flavin and Thomas Flavin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and the Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Services are private but will be livestreamed from the St. Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org
, on Friday, Nov. 20th at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME