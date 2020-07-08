1/1
92, of Berwyn, PA and Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020. Daughter of the late Frank and Matilda Donatoni, Beloved wife of the late Joe Santoleri, Sr, devoted mother of Marybeth (Rich) Avioli, Joe (Laura) Santoleri, Jr., Joani (Paul) Diorio, Mike (Julie - deceased) Santoleri. Adoring Mom-mom of 14 and great-grandmother of 12 plus 2 on the way! She is survived by her sister Evie Rafferty, sisters-in-law, Fran Gebhart, Theresa (Dave) Lee, Louise Santoleri and brother-in- law Nick Santoleri.
