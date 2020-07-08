1/1
ELIZABETH Z. "BETTY" (Donatoni) SANTOLERI
SANTOLERI
ELIZABETH Z. "BETTY"
(nee Donatoni)


92, of Berwyn, PA and Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2020. Daughter of the late Frank and Matilda Donatoni, Beloved wife of the late Joe Santoleri, Sr, devoted mother of Marybeth (Rich) Avioli, Joe (Laura) Santoleri, Jr., Joani (Paul) Diorio, Mike (Julie - deceased) Santoleri. Adoring Mom-mom of 14 and great-grandmother of 12 plus 2 on the way! She is survived by her sister Evie Rafferty, sisters-in-law, Fran Gebhart, Theresa (Dave) Lee, Louise Santoleri and brother-in- law Nick Santoleri.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and grand-mother. Family and extended family are invited to her Funeral Mass, Thursday, July 9, 11 A.M., Our Lady of the Assumption, Strafford, PA. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's name may be made to: Uplift Center for Grieving Children, https://upliftphilly.org/donate-now/, Research Foundation (JDRF) http://www.jdrf.org

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
