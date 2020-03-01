Home

Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME
3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.)
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
ELIZABTH A. (Madrigale) DIASIO

ELIZABTH A. (Madrigale) DIASIO Notice
DIASIO
ELIZABTH A. (nee Madrigale)
Feb. 28, 2020. Age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Bruno (Jack) and Michael Diasio (Lisa). Grandmother of Nicholas, Jacqueline and Steven. Sister of Rita Veitz. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tues. 8 to 9:30 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Dominic Church, Interment St. Dominic Cemetery.

www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
