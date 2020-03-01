|
|
DIASIO
ELIZABTH A. (nee Madrigale)
Feb. 28, 2020. Age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Bruno (Jack) and Michael Diasio (Lisa). Grandmother of Nicholas, Jacqueline and Steven. Sister of Rita Veitz. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tues. 8 to 9:30 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Dominic Church, Interment St. Dominic Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020