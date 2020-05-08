ELLEN (Goldin) DAVENPORT
DAVENPORT
ELLEN (nee Goldin)
95, died April 30, 2020. Wife of the late Martin Davenport and the late Alford Greenwald. Born in Philadelphia PA, Ellen was the daughter of the late Abe J. and Sara (nee Rabinowitz) Goldin and sister to the late M. Stuart (Pearl) Goldin. As a young woman she studied painting at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and art history with Alfred C. Barnes at The Barnes Foundation, before earning a BA at the University of Pennsylvania. She worked many years at Rose Tree Media School District as an elementary school art teacher. Ellen was an accomplished painter in watercolors and oils.
In later years her subjects shifted from portraits to botanical pictures as well as scenes of Reading Terminal Market.
She is survived by her nieces Tara Goldin and Cynthia Lavenda and her nephew Owen Goldin, and many grandnieces and grandnephews, all of whom will miss her wry humor, warm smile, and adventurous attitude towards life.
She will be interred at West Laurel Hill Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory are suggested to the Plastic Club, 247 South Camac Street, Philadelphia PA 19107, plasticclub.org.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
May 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Goldin) Davenport Families for the loss of your loved one, Ellen, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
