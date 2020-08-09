WAMBOLD





Passed away August 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas L. Morris and Anna (nee O'Brien) Loving wife of 54 years to Howard C., devoted mother to Melissa Hensor, Tucker (Kristen), Kristin Parell, David (Valerie). Loving grandmom to Brittany, Paige, Chad, Shauna, Kassidy, Frankie, Taylor, Drew, Alyssa, Carly, Lucas and the late Alexxa. Great-grandmom to Jace and Kinsley. Survived by her sisters Maryann Luczkowski (Thomas) Susie Mason (Derek) Kate Atkinson (Al) her brother Billy Morris (Miz) and the late Tommy Morris, III., and Maureen Morris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations in North Wildwood and visiting her extended family in Australia. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during Sunday dinners and holidays. Ellen was always smiling and met new friends wherever she went, she will be missed by so many who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 12:30 P.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 1 P.M. at St. Marks Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment private. Donations in her name made to The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287 Jenkintown, PA 19046.

