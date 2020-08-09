1/1
ELLEN G. (Morris) WAMBOLD
1949 - 2020
WAMBOLD
ELLEN G. (nee Morris)


Passed away August 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas L. Morris and Anna (nee O'Brien) Loving wife of 54 years to Howard C., devoted mother to Melissa Hensor, Tucker (Kristen), Kristin Parell, David (Valerie). Loving grandmom to Brittany, Paige, Chad, Shauna, Kassidy, Frankie, Taylor, Drew, Alyssa, Carly, Lucas and the late Alexxa. Great-grandmom to Jace and Kinsley. Survived by her sisters Maryann Luczkowski (Thomas) Susie Mason (Derek) Kate Atkinson (Al) her brother Billy Morris (Miz) and the late Tommy Morris, III., and Maureen Morris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations in North Wildwood and visiting her extended family in Australia. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during Sunday dinners and holidays. Ellen was always smiling and met new friends wherever she went, she will be missed by so many who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 12:30 P.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 1 P.M. at St. Marks Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment private. Donations in her name made to The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287 Jenkintown, PA 19046. Mask's required if attending Viewing and Mass due to Covid-19.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Marks Catholic Church
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Marks Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Ellen was my classmate at Mastbaum I will miss chatting on Facebook
Sharon Schmehl
August 8, 2020
I am so shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Ellen. I attended Mastbaum with her. I was so glad that I got to see her at our high school reunion last year. My thoughts and prayers are with Howard and all of the family. Ellen will be missed....we talked regularly on Facebook.
Cynthia (Allmond) Dunne
Friend
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Frye
August 7, 2020
Sending prayers to you and your family
Bernice Wirgau
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dear sister-in-law. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love Rita
Rita Wambold-Modzelewski
Family
August 6, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss
Jim Darby
Friend
August 6, 2020
I will never forget the sister I grew up with. Please know you will be missed by many! We will all be together again some day. Please Rest In Peace! Love you!
Maryann
