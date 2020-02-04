|
|
MATZNER
ELLEN IRENE (nee Markow)
Passed away on February 2, 2020. Ellen is survived by her husband, Steven Matzner; her daughter, Jennifer (William) Sherwood; and her sons, Jeffrey (Megan) Matzner and Jason Matzner (Julie Lindley). She is also survived by her brother, Barry (Linda) Markow; and her grandchildren, Nicole Sherwood, William Matzner and Emma Lindley. Ellen loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Eagles fan and lifetime season ticket holder. She also spent many hours at Temple Brith Achim where she had previously served as President as well as President of the Sisterhood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Wednesday, at 11 A.M. precisely, at Temple Brith Achim, 481 S. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Wednesday and Thursday night as well as Friday afternoon. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, www.foxchase.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020