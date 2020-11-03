of Bala Cynwyd, PA. A strong, creative, talented designer and business owner who left us on October 30th, 2020. Daughter of the late Stanley and Thelma Kessler. Ellen, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, survived by her husband Richard, children Robert (Elizabeth) Kallick, Marci Kallick, Robin (Alan) Brandies, Michael (Brent) First, her sister Janice (Tom) Biron, and grandchildren Skylar, Temmi, Benjamin and Max, and niece, nephews, and three great nephews. She will be forever loved and kept in our hearts. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice www.goldsteinsfuneral.com