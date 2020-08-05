ENGLISHELLEN M. (Jenco)
Age 72, passed away peacefully from cancer in her home in Cape May, NJ, on Saturday evening, August 1, 2020, with her husband and her loyal Australian Shepherd "Brody" by her side.
Ellen was born to Kenneth and Mary English in Pittston PA. She attended St. John's High School in Pittston, and later Wyoming Seminary Secretarial School. Ellen married Stuart Levin in 1970 and lived for a period of time in The Washington D.C. area, where she worked for the National Governors Conference. She also worked for several years in the administrative offices of Duke University, where she coordinated events throughout the country for the Duke Alumni Association.
After divorcing, In 1988, Ellen moved to Phoenixville , PA and accepted an administrative assistant position with Meridian Bank, in Great Valley, PA. While working there, she met her current husband, Robert Jenco, and they married in 1996.
The same year, they purchased their 28 ft. Catalina sloop, "Cutaway" and loved sailing around Cape May, NJ, and the Delaware and Chesapeake Bays. The sailboat became their weekend summer home, and Ellen's favorite trips were to St. Michael's, MD., Baltimore's Inner Harbor, and especially Annapolis, which was her favorite. She was a fearless first mate, in spite of never having sailed before. During that time, Ellen also successfully battled breast cancer, and was always very proud of her 36 years of sobriety.
In 1999, they purchased a summer home in Cape May Point with close friends, and enjoyed that home for long weekends and occasional winter visits. In 2013, Ellen and her husband sold their primary home in Phoenixville, PA and moved permanently to the Cape May Area. She also enjoyed numerous vacation trips with her husband, Bermuda, St. Thomas, San Francisco, and ski trips to Colorado, with her husband's brother and his family. But her favorite was Hawaii, which they finally visited in 2015. She especially loved Maui, and spoke often of returning there again.
Ellen had a knack of brightening the day of everyone, with her kindness, respect and generosity with whoever she met, regardless of their stature in life. She especially loved her siblings, nieces and nephews, as well as her stepchildren and grandson, and always looked forward to their holiday get togethers.
Ellen will be sorely missed by her husband of 24 years, Robert, as well as her beautiful Brody. A sister Mary Lee of Plantation Florida predeceased Ellen. She is survived by a sister, Frances Forgash wife of Harry of Somerset NJ, brother Michael English of Phoenix-ville, PA, nieces Amy Anaya (Steve) of Basking Ridge, NJ, Jennifer Hnatt of Morrisville, NJ, Meghan Thorburn (Brian) of Phoenixville, and Michael English (Cori) of Villanova, PA, along with four grand-nephews and three grand-nieces. Also, her step-daughter Kristin Christy (Richard) step-son Matt Jenco, and her beloved grand-son Carson Cain Christy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellen's name to either the Cape May County Animal Shelter, or the American Cancer Society
