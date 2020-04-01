|
BYRNE
ELLEN TERESA
WHITESIDE "SPERKY"
Died peacefully on March 28, 2020 from complications of Melanoma. Beloved wife of 62 wonderful years to Robert; mother extraordinaire to Robert, Jr., David, Ellen Willertz (Steve), Barbara Denham (Jonathan) and Maribeth Hawkins (Christopher); generous grand-mother to 17 grandchildren and proud great-grandmother to 2, Sperky lived a rich and meaningful life. Born to Ellen Hensler Whiteside and William A. Whiteside Sr., she grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia along with her siblings, William Jr., the late Ann Whiteside and Mary Elizabeth Pruett; attended St. Francis of Assisi grammar school, Little Flower High school and Chestnut Hill College where she majored in Chemistry, played field hockey and swam on the swimming team. With grants she also studied at the University of Maryland and Villanova University. She held summer jobs at Quaker Chemical Corp, where her father had been a corporate officer. Upon graduating from college, she became a teacher at Springfield High School.
As a mom, she poured her heart and soul into her family, volunteering at her children's schools and driving to their numerous extra-curricular events. She was especially enthusiastic about her children's, and subsequently, grandchildren's athletic careers. Later she went back to teaching chemistry at Mt. St. Joseph Academy, a career she attended to vigorously, earning her deep respect and admiration from her students, many of whom went into STEM careers.
After retiring from teaching, she and Bob traveled the world covering most continents and 49 of the 50 states. They often traveled with friends, of which they had many. Sperky was indeed a great friend: an avid bridge and tennis player, her social calendar was often filled seven days a week with her outings.
But her happiest times were spent with her large family, particularly in Avalon, NJ at their summer home that she and Bob had built more than 40 years ago. Sperky had a deep appreciation for all her blessings. She was a devout catholic who could often be seen at daily mass year round. She is survived by her husband, five children, three sons-in-law, 17 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister and brother and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Chestnut Hill College where Sperky once served as the President of the Alumnae Association, a role she cherished at a college she loved.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020