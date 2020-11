On November 2, 2020. Age 91. Born July 22, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Nathan and Kate Hoffman. Ellis is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy Hoffman; his brother, Donald Hoffman; and his nephews and nieces and their many children. Services and interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice