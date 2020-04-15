|
|
CLAWGES
ELMER "MOON"
Died on April 9, 2020, of Horsham PA. Elmer was a 35 year veteran of the Phila-delphia Police force and is survived by wife Jacquelyn Carey as well as his mother, Ursula (Eichner)
Clawges, daughters Danielle Dougherty, Kristen Tacconelli and son Eric Clawges. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be conducted in late June. Information will be
disseminated via social media
Please visit the Burns Funeral Home for a full obituary.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020