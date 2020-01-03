|
|
CHIPETZ
ELSIE (nee Blackman)
Jan. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry, devoted mother of Robert Chipetz (Amy) and Barbara Zibelman (Joseph), loving grandmother of Matthew Zibelman (Kate Temme), Chad Zibelman (Nicole), Kimberly Zibelman (Jeremy Beal), Samantha Chipetz (Dan Chorney), Morgan Fusetti (Brian) and Hilary Steinberg (Isaac), dear great grandmother of Kaya, Corey, Caroline, Lila, Suniya, Brandon, Leah, Sydney, Juliana and Chase. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 2:30 P.M. precisely at Shalom Mem. Park (Sec. M2), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and Joseph Zibelman on Friday only. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Deborah Hospital,
www.demanddeborah.org, Abramson Center for Senior Care, www.abramsoncenter.org or Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.fpwr.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020