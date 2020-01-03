Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
Shalom Mem. Park (Sec. M2)
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE CHIPETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE (Blackman) CHIPETZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE (Blackman) CHIPETZ Notice
CHIPETZ
ELSIE (nee Blackman)


Jan. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry, devoted mother of Robert Chipetz (Amy) and Barbara Zibelman (Joseph), loving grandmother of Matthew Zibelman (Kate Temme), Chad Zibelman (Nicole), Kimberly Zibelman (Jeremy Beal), Samantha Chipetz (Dan Chorney), Morgan Fusetti (Brian) and Hilary Steinberg (Isaac), dear great grandmother of Kaya, Corey, Caroline, Lila, Suniya, Brandon, Leah, Sydney, Juliana and Chase. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 2:30 P.M. precisely at Shalom Mem. Park (Sec. M2), Huntingdon Valley, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and Joseph Zibelman on Friday only. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Deborah Hospital,
www.demanddeborah.org, Abramson Center for Senior Care, www.abramsoncenter.org or Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, www.fpwr.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -