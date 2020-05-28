PENNINGTON
ELVERA
Age 99, May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ollie Pennington. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Her Services and Entombment will be private. Share condolences at ww.gangemifuneralhome.net
ELVERA
Age 99, May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ollie Pennington. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Her Services and Entombment will be private. Share condolences at ww.gangemifuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.