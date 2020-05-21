ELVIRA A. "Vicky" (Landi) GALLO
GALLO
ELVIRA A. "Vicky" (nee Landi)
On May 15, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Anthony J. Sr., loving mother of Anthony J. Jr., and Lisa (William) Ketterlinus; loving grandmom of Laura; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. For the well being of family, friends and neighbors all services will be held privately. Arrangements:BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
