GALLO

ELVIRA A. "Vicky" (nee Landi)

On May 15, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Anthony J. Sr., loving mother of Anthony J. Jr., and Lisa (William) Ketterlinus; loving grandmom of Laura; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. For the well being of family, friends and neighbors all services will be held privately. Arrangements:BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.





