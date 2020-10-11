ELVIRA RUSSO

age 91 of St Mary Center, Lansdale and formerly of Glenolden, PA died peacefully October 7, 2020. Beloved Aunt of Coleen Capocci (Rich), Denis Finley (Ma'rie), John Finley (Mary), Eric Finley (Maureen), Donna Russo (Jim), Nick Russo (Anne Marie), Richard Russo and Michael Russo (Chris). Also survived by many great and great great nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis Services and Interment will be held privately and a celebration of Elvira's life will be held in the future. Donations in Elvira's memory may be made to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Rd #3, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements Ruffenach's



