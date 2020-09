Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 17 2020. Beloved wife of Ted. Loving mother of Gina. Devoted grandmother of Sophia. Her Mass of Catholic Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Laurence R.C. Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Viewing one hour prior to service in Church. Interment private.



