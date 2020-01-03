Home

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
EMIDIO DI BENEDETTO

EMIDIO DI BENEDETTO Notice
DI BENEDETTO
EMIDIO


Age 80, of Upper Darby, PA, on December 30th, 2019. Precious son of the late Lena (nee Cozzi) and Charles DiBenedetto, and cherished brother of the late Concetta "Connie" Bevilaqua (Lou). Survived by his loving brother Carmen DiBenedetto; his adoring niece and nephew Lori Dafilou and Louis Bevilacqua, Jr (Debbie); his dear great nieces Sarah, Emily, Rachael, Amanda and Lindsey, and many cousins.
Emidio lived at The Elwyn Institute for 6 years, and we would like to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at Elwyn for all their love. Emidio loved to play Bingo and Wii Bowling, he also loved going to the Friday Movies at The Watkins Senior Center. A million Thank You's to the Staff at Watkins for their kindness and love. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, January 6th, from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM, all at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mass Cards would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
