NEKORANIK

EMIL J.

Age 92, on June 8, 2020, of Fairless Hills, PA, formerly of Yardley, PA. Son of the late Adam and Maria (Gazak) Nekoranik. Husband of Rita (Maslar) Nekoranik. Father of John, Paul, Maria, Teresa, Annette, Sophia and Rachel. Also survived by five grand-children and 6 great grand-children. When appropriate, there will be a luncheon to grieve together and share memories of Emil. The family requests NO flowers or donations. Arrangements by J. ALLEN HOOPER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Morrisville, PA.



