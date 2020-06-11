EMIL J. NEKORANIK
NEKORANIK
EMIL J.
Age 92, on June 8, 2020, of Fairless Hills, PA, formerly of Yardley, PA. Son of the late Adam and Maria (Gazak) Nekoranik. Husband of Rita (Maslar) Nekoranik. Father of John, Paul, Maria, Teresa, Annette, Sophia and Rachel. Also survived by five grand-children and 6 great grand-children. When appropriate, there will be a luncheon to grieve together and share memories of Emil. The family requests NO flowers or donations. Arrangements by J. ALLEN HOOPER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Morrisville, PA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
2 entries
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 11, 2020
Rita, my deepest condolences to you and your family. I will always remember the great times our families shared together, especially picnics at Williw Grove Park! Kathy Hammond Embessi
Kathy Embessi
Friend
