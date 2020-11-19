Age 91 of Jenkintown, formerly of Glenside, on November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph E. Bradigan (Deceased), loving mother of Mary Beth Szostak (Robert), Anne McGrorty (John) and Jane Schwarz (Geoffrey). Dear mom mom to Robert and Steven Szostak, Karalyn, Alison and John McGrorty, and Devyn and Jackson Schwarz; great grandmom to Nolan and Emilie Derstine, and Everett and Shepherd Crotts. Faith and family were the center of Emily's life. She loved vacationing in Ocean City and found joy participating in family celebrations. Funeral Mass Monday, Nov. 23rd, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church Monday after 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emily's name to: Medical Mission Sisters, Attention Jeanne Foy, 8400 Pine Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111. www.mayfuneralhome.com