EMILY M. CARFIOLI

Of Rancho Santa Margarita passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born on Jan. 10, 1932 in Chester, PA to the late Robert and Emilie Polley. Emily resided in Philadelphia and Norwood, PA and Mount Laurel, NJ with her beloved husband Frank of 64 years. Frank preceded her in death in 2017. She relocated to Southern California in 2018 to be near her family. Emily is survived by her children Frank Carfioli (Carol), Lee Carfioli (Bill Potter); grandchildren Kristen Carfioli, Michael Carfioli, Lauren Bergman (Adam), Alexandra Carfioli; great grandchildren Isabel and Luca Bergman. Emily will be interred with her husband with military honors at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Orange County - www.alzoc.org
St. Jude Donation - //www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications. Arrangements are being made by O'CONNOR MORTUARY. To sign the guestbook, offer condolences or add a memory, please visit: oconnormortuary.com