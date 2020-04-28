Home

EMMA D. (Kenny) MANSFIELD

EMMA D. (Kenny) MANSFIELD Notice
MANSFIELD
EMMA D. (nee Kenny)
Age 88, of Doylestown, PA, passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph Mansfield. Survived by her loving daughters, Elaine McAllister, Sheryl Smailer (Charles) and Maureen Doyle (Joseph); grandchildren, Wayne Dellmyer, Erin McGeever, Liam McAllister and Joseph Doyle; great-granddaugher, Ava Reese McGeever; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Smailer, her sisters, Rebe Murphy, Alice Lewis, Bernice Layton, and Marion Buchanan, and her brothers, Billy Kenny and Buck Kenny. Due to the current situation, Services will be held at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
