TIMPERIO

EMMA M. (nee Barno)

Age 81, of Wayne, PA, was peacefully called to God on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after suffering from a lengthy illness. She and her beloved husband Thomas Timperio, Sr., who passed on April 30, 2016, were married for 59 years, and together, they now share eternal life. Emma's prayers were answered for children after being married to Tommy for 10 years. She was a loving mother to Stephanie Siekierski (Kevin), Jessica King (Jeff), (Tony D'Ignazio) and Thomas A. Timperio, Jr. (Rachel). She is also survived by her four grandchildren: John and Gina D'Ignazio, Tommy and Hannah Timperio; sister Barbara Hudak (Dennis) and many loved nieces and nephews. Emma grew up in the small town of Ebensburg, PA and moved to Philadelphia after graduating from Cambria High School. Upon moving with a girlfriend to Philadelphia, she worked for Bell Telephone and eventually met Tommy. She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Strafford and devout Catholic. Emma thoroughly delighted in and cherished being a supportive and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family first. Sunday's and holidays overflowed with homemade spaghetti or some kind of pasta, meatballs and 'gravy'. Baked goods such as cookies, pizzelles or chocolate cake were always around. She could be found every Saturday evening playing cards with her husband, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, (Philomena and Hugo Ficca). She loved reading, enjoying thousands of books and had a green thumb to nurture the toughest of houseplants. Emma was cared for and loved by many and she cared for many becoming 'Mrs T', adoptive parent or grandmother. Funeral services are private at the request of the family.ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Paoli



