McVEY EMMETT R. On April 6, 2020. Husband of the late Helen M. Honey (nee Conroy). Devoted Dad of Emmett, Michael (Hector Rivera), Timothy (Mary), Cathy Palmer (Kevin) and the late Maureen. Pop of Brittan, Alec, Timothy, Maureen and Connor. Great-Pop of Benjamin and Cole. Brother of Matthew McVey (Alex). Services and Interment are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Honey's Angels 2903 Guilford St. Phila., PA 19152. Honey's Angels is a foundation in honor of his late wife Helen Honey McVey. www.rrfunerals.com