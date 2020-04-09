Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EMMETT McVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMETT R. McVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMMETT R. McVEY Notice
McVEY
EMMETT R.
On April 6, 2020. Husband of the late Helen M. "Honey" (nee Conroy). Devoted Dad of Emmett, Michael (Hector Rivera), Timothy (Mary), Cathy Palmer (Kevin) and the late Maureen. Pop of Brittan, Alec, Timothy, Maureen and Connor. Great-Pop of Benjamin and Cole. Brother of Matthew McVey (Alex).
Services and Interment are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to "Honey's Angels" 2903 Guilford St. Phila., PA 19152. Honey's Angels is a foundation in honor of his late wife Helen "Honey" McVey.

www.rrfunerals.com

logo
logo

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMMETT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -