EPIPHANY 'JACK' 'HUBBA-HUBBA' October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roseann (nee Liate). Devoted father of Angela Kubach and Frank (Kristin) Kubach. Loving Pop of Brandon, Cameron, Madelyn and Nicholas. Brother of the late Rita Scarpato. Brother-in-law of Sal Scarpato. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul's, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Jack's Memory to The American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103. Expressions of Sympathy montiragofuneralhome.com