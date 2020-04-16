|
PETER
ERIC A.
68, of Wexford (formerly of the Philadelphia area), passed away on April 10, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Tina Silvis Peter, by his side. Eric is the son of the late Paul C. and Marjorie Peter Lamb. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul C. Peter, Jr. In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his father-in-law, many brothers and sisters-in- law and loving nieces and nephews . Eric graduated from Dickinson College and retired from the family business in Philadelphia. He was a classic car enthusiast and always enjoyed golfing with family and friends, gardening, reading, and sports. In 2007, he completed his goal of running the Philadelphia Marathon. There will be no visitation and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Eric. Arr. entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford, Pa
thomafuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020