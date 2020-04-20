The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
ERIC CHRISTOPHER TRAVIS


1973 - 2020
ERIC CHRISTOPHER TRAVIS Notice
TRAVIS
ERIC CHRISTOPHER


Of Havertown, PA, was born on April 17, 1973 and sadly passed away on April 13, 2020, following a courageous two year battle with lung cancer.
He was the beloved son of the late Harry Travis, and will be dearly missed by his mother, Karen Bendyna Travis (Jim Cook), his brothers, Paul and Jeffrey Travis, his sister, Kristen Travis, nieces Emily and Gina Travis, his dear girlfriend, Nicole Schulingkamp, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Kevin Cain Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 536, Havertown, PA 19083, would be appreciated.
A celebration of Eric's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
