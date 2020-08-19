GLENNERIC DONALD
54, of Downingtown and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away suddenly at home Friday, August 14, 2020. He was the son of Thomas C. Glenn Sr. (Marcia Anne) and Margaret M. (nee Fowler) and husband of Catherine "Cathy" Marie (nee Woods).
Eric was a dedicated family man. He absolutely adored his children, Eric Brian and Hailey. He loved spending the day on the lake, fishing with his son, catching large-mouth bass. Laughter could be heard when-ever Hailey and her dad were together, reminiscing about old times. Eric was so proud of the both of them and all that they have accomplished. He looked forward to each and every holiday when the entire family would come together and he was known for his delicious stuffed turkey each Thanksgiving and Christmas. During the summer months you would find him manning the grill.
Eric spent 29 years as an Industrial Firefighter and took great pride in what he did. Each and every day he dedicated one hundred percent of himself to his job. He was highly regarded in the industry and was an amazing teacher. So many who sat in his classes complimented him on his skills and teaching techniques. They always said that there was no comparison. Eric could light up a room with his great sense of humor and witty comments.
He was the life of the party. Eric enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and smoking a good cigar. He also enjoyed maintaining the lawn – so many neighbors would complement him on his work of art. Eric will be missed by so many. Our hearts are broken, and for some, it may never heal. May you rest in peace for eternity.
~Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone. – Lori Deschene
In addition to his wife, Cathy, and parents, Eric is survived by his children Eric Brian and Hailey; siblings, Thomas Charles "Chuck," Curtis Edward (Valerie).
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 11 A.M. at the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA.
A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. All guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's honor and memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
