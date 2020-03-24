|
VACCA
ERIC J.
Age 74 years old, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of Laurie Levin; cherished father of Meredith (Christopher) Wilson and Eric George Vacca (Megan Sclafani); devoted grandfather of Cooper Eric, Grayson, and Hayden Wilson and Ryan Ann Vacca. Son of the late Mary (nee D'Amelio) and Eric Joseph Vacca. Preceded in death by his first wife of 26 years, JoAnn Vacca (nee Trignani), the mother of his children.
He was a proud graduate of La Salle College High School and Saint Joseph's University. Eric also leaves a deep and broad network of friends from the communities where he lived, his work as a trusted advisor to family owned businesses as they worked through genera-tional change and the many others he encountered. Eric retained close friendships from his childhood and from every community in which he lived and worked. He was always available to help wanting no thanks, no recognition and no glory for his countless good deeds and charitable acts in the best tradition of his ethics and faith. Eric had a prodigious memory for facts and quotations and an intellectual reach second to none. He had a special passion for Winston Churchill and John F. Kennedy.
Given the current circum-stances there will be a private Burial and a Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at a future time. Contributions in Eric's name may be made to donor's favorite charities.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020