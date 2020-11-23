1/
ERIC MARK FISHMAN
November 22, age 67. Amazing husband and best friend to Cathy (nee Miller); loving father of Eric (Samantha) Drossner, Matthew Drossner, and Lee (Angel) Fishman; son of Robert and the late Toby Fishman; brother of Karen (Frank) Cassell, Bari (Errol) McKinney and Mitch (Sue) Fishman; proud, fun, and loving grandfather of Maggie, Melody, Isaac, Haley, Ryan, and Clementine; great grandfather of Aliyah and Jayden. Graveside services are private due to Covid 19. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Temple Lung Center at www.templehealth.org or Temple Health Institutional Advancement. P.O. Box. 827651, Phila. Pa. 19182-7651. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 23, 2020.
