RIEDEL
ERIC
Of Devon, PA (originally from Dobbs Ferry, NY) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at the age of 86.
An Air Force veteran and graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he is survived by his wife Barbara (née Lydon), his daughter Sarah, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in both the United States and in Germany; he is preceded in death by his parents, Gert and Olga, and older brother Ralph. He was an accomplished pilot and flight instructor, and an active member of the Philadelphia Glider Council in Bucks County.
In addition to his love of aviation he was also an avid world traveler and visited dozens of countries over the years. He also enjoyed gardening, classical music and family genealogy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be announced). In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org).www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.